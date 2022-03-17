Bush Are Playing The Old And The New On Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Gavin Rossdale is taking the opportunity to remind Australian fans that Bush are still making new music. Half of the set for the current Under The Southern Stars Australian tour is showcasing the most recent Bush album ‘The Kingdom’.

With ‘The Kingdom’, Rossdale seems to have rediscovered that original Bush sound so for fans at the Under The Southern Stars shows, if you aren’t all that familiar with the depth of Bush, it is setting very well.

Bush setlist in Melbourne for 16 March 2022

The Kingdom (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Machinehead (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Blood River (from The Kingdom, 2020)

The Chemicals Between Us (from The Science of Things, 1999)

Quicksand (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Everything Zen (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Ghosts in the Machine (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Bullet Holes (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Flowers on a Grave (from The Kingdom, 2020)

Glycerine (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

Comedown (from Sixteen Stone, 1994)

The next stop of Under The Southern Stars in Adelaide 18, 19 and 20 March.

