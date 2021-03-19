Bush resurrect 20-Year Old B-Side For New Single - Noise11.com

What you think is new music from Bush is a 20-year old song. ‘American Eyes’ is a song Gavin Rossdale wrote for the 2001 album ‘Golden State’ but it didn’t make the record.

‘American Eyes’ ended up as a b-side for the first single off ‘Golden State’ titled ‘The people That We Love’. Gavin tells Noise11.com. “We have obviously been working on a new album but it’s funny, that song, I really liked it as a song. I wrote it a while ago. My manager at the time, a weird guy, he didn’t like that song. I was disappointed, I had forgotten about it and now its just come out. Its not really anything to do with me, apart that I wrote it. I thought someone had killed it. I was surprised because I thought it was a good one”.

The most recent Bush album ‘The Kingdom’ was released after Covid in July 2020. It is the closest sounding album to the debut record ‘Sixteen Stone’ Bush has ever made. “You always try to make great records and catch a wave,” Gavin says. “It began really on ‘Black and White Rainbows’. I made this really bruised record that I am really proud of. It’s a different kind of record. It did end with ‘People Is War’ and that was really the precursor to what ‘The Kingdom’ sounds like and also the new record we are doing. It just goes in phases, chapters. Records are like girlfriends”.

Bush will tour Australia in April and May and that means Gavin will have to go into two weeks of Quarantine when he arrives in Australia. “I’m making sure all my subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu, Amazon are all up to date. I like perverse things like that. It’s not for forever. It’s just two weeks. People do it and don’t complain about it. It is going to be such a thrill to come out of there. I don’t mind. I’ll be fine”.

Under The Southern Stars features Bush, Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots and Australia’s Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Under The Southern Stars kicks off 30 April 2021 in Wollongong.

Get the dates and buy tickets here https://www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

