CDB Recruits Diesel and Guy Sebastian for Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Diesel and Guy Sebastian have both contributed to the new CDB Christmas album ‘Christmas Is Here – The CDB Mixtape’.

Gary Pinto tells Noise11.com, “My brother wrote that song about 2 or 3 months ago. We were speaking on the phone and Andrew DeSilva said ‘how about Diesel for that track’. Diesel is one of the best musicians in the world. He has a gift, he is a genius. He is a beautiful singer and songwriter. We have known him as a buddy and worked on records in the past. It was an amazing idea but I didn’t know if he was available or busy. The next day I had written something on Instagram and Diesel sent a message. I told him ‘last night we were talking about you and would love you on a track my brother had written’. So I sent him the track and he wrote back and said “It’s a Christmas track? You know I’m The Grinch, right?’. I said we’d love you on it. I sent him the stems and he knocked out this verse and a roaring guitar. He is a monster. He brought the track to another level. To do it with one of the best, we were blessed to have him on the track.”

CDB’s Christmas album has been a long time coming. “Its been many years in the making,” Gary says. “One of the songs with Guy Sebastian I had written many years back. The song with KPS Jam has come from a little while ago. We compiled four songs from the past and brought in six songs from now and put them together for a record we wanted to do as a band. The lead time wasn’t a few months. It was 15 years for us”

CDB – Christmas Is Here The CDB Mixtape will be released through Ambition on 6 November 2020.

1. Christmas is Here featuring Diesel

2. The First Noël

3. Marys Boy Child

4. Once In Royal Davids City

5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen featuring KPS Jam

6. A Christmas Lullaby Featuring Guy Sebastian & Gary Pinto

7. Silent Night featuring Natasha Pinto & Fr Robert Galea

8. Last Christmas

9. Away In A Manger

10. Someday Well All Be Free featuring Sergiio

