 CDB Recruits Diesel and Guy Sebastian for Christmas Album - Noise11.com
CDB Christmas Is Here

CDB Recruits Diesel and Guy Sebastian for Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2020

in News

Diesel and Guy Sebastian have both contributed to the new CDB Christmas album ‘Christmas Is Here – The CDB Mixtape’.

Gary Pinto tells Noise11.com, “My brother wrote that song about 2 or 3 months ago. We were speaking on the phone and Andrew DeSilva said ‘how about Diesel for that track’. Diesel is one of the best musicians in the world. He has a gift, he is a genius. He is a beautiful singer and songwriter. We have known him as a buddy and worked on records in the past. It was an amazing idea but I didn’t know if he was available or busy. The next day I had written something on Instagram and Diesel sent a message. I told him ‘last night we were talking about you and would love you on a track my brother had written’. So I sent him the track and he wrote back and said “It’s a Christmas track? You know I’m The Grinch, right?’. I said we’d love you on it. I sent him the stems and he knocked out this verse and a roaring guitar. He is a monster. He brought the track to another level. To do it with one of the best, we were blessed to have him on the track.”

CDB’s Christmas album has been a long time coming. “Its been many years in the making,” Gary says. “One of the songs with Guy Sebastian I had written many years back. The song with KPS Jam has come from a little while ago. We compiled four songs from the past and brought in six songs from now and put them together for a record we wanted to do as a band. The lead time wasn’t a few months. It was 15 years for us”

CDB – Christmas Is Here The CDB Mixtape will be released through Ambition on 6 November 2020.

  • 1. Christmas is Here featuring Diesel
  • 2. The First Noël
  • 3. Marys Boy Child
  • 4. Once In Royal Davids City
  • 5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen featuring KPS Jam
  • 6. A Christmas Lullaby Featuring Guy Sebastian & Gary Pinto
  • 7. Silent Night featuring Natasha Pinto & Fr Robert Galea
  • 8. Last Christmas
  • 9. Away In A Manger
  • 10. Someday Well All Be Free featuring Sergiio

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Slip Four Songs from 1996 Onto Amazon

Four old Foo Fighters songs from 1996 have made their way to Amazon Music.

23 hours ago
Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.
Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Celebrates Construction Milestone

Country legend Marty Stuart celebrated a milestone on construction today with the ‘topping off’ with the centerpiece of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. the final beam put in place to mark Phase 1 of the construction of the building.

23 hours ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn On Writing With Elton John

Damon Albarn joins Elton John for this week’s episode of Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 to coincide with the release of the new Gorillaz album, 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Debuts ‘Hate It When You Leave’ VIDEO

Keith Richards has premiered a video for his 1992 track ‘Hate It When You Leave’.

October 22, 2020
Underground Lovers Shadows
Underground Lovers Release ‘Shadows’ Remix Compilation

Underground Lovers have delved into the archives to resurrect old remix versions of their songs for a new album ‘Shadows.

October 22, 2020
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Suffers Ongoing Complications From Covid-19

Singer songwriter Christopher Cross has been battling ongoing complications after suffering from Covid-19.

October 20, 2020
Ice Cube at the Australian Premiere of Ride Along 2. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Ice Cube Moans CNN Cancelled His Interview Even Though Its Live

Ice Cube has hit out at CNN executives and anchor Chris Cuomo for allegedly cancelling his interview on the network even though the interview is clearing available to watch online.

October 18, 2020