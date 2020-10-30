CDB Recruits Diesel and Guy Sebastian for Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Diesel and Guy Sebastian have both contributed to the new CDB Christmas album ‘Christmas Is Here – The CDB Mixtape’.
Gary Pinto tells Noise11.com, “My brother wrote that song about 2 or 3 months ago. We were speaking on the phone and Andrew DeSilva said ‘how about Diesel for that track’. Diesel is one of the best musicians in the world. He has a gift, he is a genius. He is a beautiful singer and songwriter. We have known him as a buddy and worked on records in the past. It was an amazing idea but I didn’t know if he was available or busy. The next day I had written something on Instagram and Diesel sent a message. I told him ‘last night we were talking about you and would love you on a track my brother had written’. So I sent him the track and he wrote back and said “It’s a Christmas track? You know I’m The Grinch, right?’. I said we’d love you on it. I sent him the stems and he knocked out this verse and a roaring guitar. He is a monster. He brought the track to another level. To do it with one of the best, we were blessed to have him on the track.”
CDB’s Christmas album has been a long time coming. “Its been many years in the making,” Gary says. “One of the songs with Guy Sebastian I had written many years back. The song with KPS Jam has come from a little while ago. We compiled four songs from the past and brought in six songs from now and put them together for a record we wanted to do as a band. The lead time wasn’t a few months. It was 15 years for us”
CDB – Christmas Is Here The CDB Mixtape will be released through Ambition on 6 November 2020.
- 1. Christmas is Here featuring Diesel
- 2. The First Noël
- 3. Marys Boy Child
- 4. Once In Royal Davids City
- 5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen featuring KPS Jam
- 6. A Christmas Lullaby Featuring Guy Sebastian & Gary Pinto
- 7. Silent Night featuring Natasha Pinto & Fr Robert Galea
- 8. Last Christmas
- 9. Away In A Manger
- 10. Someday Well All Be Free featuring Sergiio
