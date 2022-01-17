Celine Dion Cancels Tour Over Health Concerns - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining events on her North America tour because of health concerns.

Dion had planned to continue the Courage tour, postponed because of Covid in 2020. Rescheduled dates were to happen from 9 March to 22 April.

In a statement Celine Dion said, Celine said: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dates for the European leg starting 25 May in Birmingham, UK have not been effected at this stage.

