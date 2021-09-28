 Celine Dion Is Working With Producers Making A Doco About Her - Noise11.com
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Is Working With Producers Making A Doco About Her

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2021

in News

A documentary about Celine Dion’s life and career has the “full participation and support” of the singer.

It was announced on Tuesday that production was underway on the untitled documentary, which will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, reports Deadline.

The project, which is being made with “Dion’s full participation and support”, has been described as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history.”

In a statement, Celine promised that the documentary will be “most honest and heartfelt”.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” she said. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Taylor, whose previous documentaries include Beware the Slenderman and Hear and Now, added, “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Céline Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”

Dion is gearing up to kick off a new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in November and is set to resume her Courage World Tour next year.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo
Tori Amos Debuts New Song ‘Speaking With Trees’

Tori Amos is continuing to roll out new music. The latest ‘Speaking With Trees’ is a preview to the ‘Ocean To Ocean’ album.

13 mins ago
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Gorillaz To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows

With Australia opening up for 2022 Gorillaz are one of the first international acts to reveal dates for Sydney and Melbourne.

2 hours ago
R. Kelly, music news, nnoise11.com
Pervert R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Sex Trafficking

American pervert R. Kelly will spend years in jail after being found guilty of sexual abuse to women and children over decades.

1 day ago
Eskimo Joe Best of
Eskimo Joe To Release Their First Best Of ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’

Eskimo Joe will release ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’, their first Best Of, on 10 December.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Debut New Song ‘Hard Skool’

Guns N’ Roses have debuted ‘Hard Skool’, their second new song for 2021.

1 day ago
Natalie Bassingthwaighte photo by Evan Zimmerman
Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill To Launch In Sydney In December

‘Jagged Little Pill’, the musical based on the music of Alanis Morissette, will premiere in Sydney in December.

1 day ago
Ben Lee Born for this Bullshit
Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song

Russell Crowe has tweeted his joy of the new Ben Lee song ‘Born For This Bullshit’, tweeting his fans to check it out.

2 days ago