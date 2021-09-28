Celine Dion Is Working With Producers Making A Doco About Her - Noise11.com

A documentary about Celine Dion’s life and career has the “full participation and support” of the singer.

It was announced on Tuesday that production was underway on the untitled documentary, which will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, reports Deadline.

The project, which is being made with “Dion’s full participation and support”, has been described as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history.”

In a statement, Celine promised that the documentary will be “most honest and heartfelt”.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” she said. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Taylor, whose previous documentaries include Beware the Slenderman and Hear and Now, added, “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Céline Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”

Dion is gearing up to kick off a new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in November and is set to resume her Courage World Tour next year.

