 Celine Dion's Son Rene Charles Releases New Music - Noise11.com
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion’s Son Rene Charles Releases New Music

by Music-News.com on February 1, 2021

in News

Celine Dion struggled to contain her pride as she promoted her son Rene-Charles’ new music on Instagram on Thursday.

While the 20-year-old first ventured into the music industry in 2018, he dropped a new EP titled Casino.5 on Apple Music earlier this month, with Celine quick to express her excitement about her first-born’s talents.

Sharing a link to the five-song EP, Celine wrote: “I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me so deeply, that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC – Mom xx”

Rene-Charles – the son of Celine and her late husband Rene Angelil – enjoyed success in his native Canada with his 2018 offerings, Catwalks and Loft Music, which entered the Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts in first and second position.

But in an interview with the Montreal Gazette at the time, Rene-Charles admitted he hadn’t told Celine about his music career until after he’d released the tunes.

“I just felt like keeping it on the low,” he explained. “But she loved it. She was just kind of stunned at first, because she’d never heard anything from me. It was kind of a weird conversation: ‘Ma, I’m No. 1 and No. 2 on the charts right now.’ She was like: ‘Why didn’t you tell me first?’ But she’s very supportive of my passion for this.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Moving Pictures Under The Palms
Moving Pictures Premiere New ‘Busting Loose’ Live Video

In March 2020, just before the world locked down for the pandemic, Moving Pictures performed at The Toronto Hotel in New South Wales.

2 hours ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young To Debut Album Of Unreleased 80s Trans Band Songs

Neil Young has revealed he is working on an album to be called ‘Johnny’s Island’, a collection of unreleased songs from the 1980s featuring the band he used for ‘Trans’.

6 hours ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

19 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Eddie Van Halen Mural Displayed In Hollywood For EVH 66th Birthday

A mural of the late Eddie Van Halen is set to be unveiled to mark what would have been his 66th birthday (26.01.21).

5 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson On Why He Won’t Play Australia Day Concerts Anymore

Ross Wilson says he will no longer play Australia Day concerts. Instead, the Australian rock legend will play the special ‘Living In The land Of Oz’ concert to mark Survival Day 2021.

January 25, 2021
Jimmy Barnes at Sounds Better Together concert photo by David Harris
Jimmy Barnes Reboots Like Music In Victoria With Sounds Better Together

Live music sounds good, doesn’t it … and its back. Jimmy Barnes headlined the first of the 21 Sounds Better Together concerts at the Rochford Winery in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

January 24, 2021
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of ‘The Gunners Dream’

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has recorded a new lockdown version of ‘The Gunner’s Dream’. A song from the 1983 Pink Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’.

January 23, 2021