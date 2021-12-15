Check Out New Crowded House Video Performance of 'Start of Something' - Noise11.com

Crowded House have shared a performance video of their new song ‘Start of Something’.
The video was made by Director and Producer, Hugh Sundae, a New Zealand radio and television peep who also works as a digital producer for the New Zealand Herald Sun.
Fun fact: Hugh Sundae released a single ‘What’s Wrong With Huntly’ as Hugh and the New Zealanders in 1995.
CROWDED HOUSE – AUSTRALIA 2022
Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden Friday April 1
Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden Saturday April 2 New Show
Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Tuesday April 5
Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl Friday April 8
Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl Saturday April 9 New Show
Sydney – Aware Super Theatre Tuesday April 12
Sydney – Aware Super Theatre Wednesday April 13 New Show
Bowral- Centennial Vineyards Saturday April 16
Byron Bay – Bluesfest Sunday April 17
