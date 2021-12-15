Check Out New Crowded House Video Performance of 'Start of Something' - Noise11.com

Crowded House have shared a performance video of their new song ‘Start of Something’.

The video was made by Director and Producer, Hugh Sundae, a New Zealand radio and television peep who also works as a digital producer for the New Zealand Herald Sun.

Fun fact: Hugh Sundae released a single ‘What’s Wrong With Huntly’ as Hugh and the New Zealanders in 1995.

CROWDED HOUSE – AUSTRALIA 2022

Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden Friday April 1

Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden Saturday April 2 New Show

Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Tuesday April 5

Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl Friday April 8

Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl Saturday April 9 New Show

Sydney – Aware Super Theatre Tuesday April 12

Sydney – Aware Super Theatre Wednesday April 13 New Show

Bowral- Centennial Vineyards Saturday April 16

Byron Bay – Bluesfest Sunday April 17

