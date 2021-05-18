Chocolate Starfish To Launch The Beautiful Addiction At Chapel Off Chapel - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish will perform two shows at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel for the launch of their new album ‘The Beautiful Addiction’.
‘The Beautiful Addiction’ is the fifth studio album for Chocolate Starfish. The first single is a cover of 4 Non Blondes ‘What’s Up’.
‘The Beautiful Addicition’ was recorded during the lockdown on 2020. “This is like introducing your newborn child to the world – you know you’ve created something special,” says lead singer Adam Thompson. “With ‘The Beautiful Addiction’ album, lockdown afforded me and the band the time to really nurture the songs, honour the arrangements and ‘feel them out’, like we did back on the self-titled debut in 1994. There was so much anger and lament about what we lost during the pandemic, but this was an undeniable advantage and win for us.”
‘The Beautiful Addiction’ album was produced and mixed by Tim Henwood who will open for the Chapel Off Chapel shows.
Chocolate Starfish formed in Melbourne in 1992 and within two years had a platinum selling album with their self-titled debut. There were five singles off the first album including the cover of Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ and their own ‘Mountains’.
DATE:
11 June 2021 – 12 June 2021
Time:
Tim Henwood (support) – 8pm
Interval – 8:40pm (20mins)
Chocolate Starfish – 9pm
TICKETS:
$65 – Ticket & Beautiful Addiction CD (collect on the night)
(Transaction fee not included)
Duration:
Tim Henwood (support) – 40mins
Interval – 20mins
Chocolate Starfish – 90mins
