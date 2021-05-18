 Chocolate Starfish To Launch The Beautiful Addiction At Chapel Off Chapel - Noise11.com
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adam Thompson of Chocolate Starfish photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chocolate Starfish To Launch The Beautiful Addiction At Chapel Off Chapel

by Paul Cashmere on May 18, 2021

in News

Chocolate Starfish will perform two shows at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel for the launch of their new album ‘The Beautiful Addiction’.

‘The Beautiful Addiction’ is the fifth studio album for Chocolate Starfish. The first single is a cover of 4 Non Blondes ‘What’s Up’.

‘The Beautiful Addicition’ was recorded during the lockdown on 2020. “This is like introducing your newborn child to the world – you know you’ve created something special,” says lead singer Adam Thompson. “With ‘The Beautiful Addiction’ album, lockdown afforded me and the band the time to really nurture the songs, honour the arrangements and ‘feel them out’, like we did back on the self-titled debut in 1994. There was so much anger and lament about what we lost during the pandemic, but this was an undeniable advantage and win for us.”

‘The Beautiful Addiction’ album was produced and mixed by Tim Henwood who will open for the Chapel Off Chapel shows.

Chocolate Starfish formed in Melbourne in 1992 and within two years had a platinum selling album with their self-titled debut. There were five singles off the first album including the cover of Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ and their own ‘Mountains’.

Concert details:

DATE:
11 June 2021 – 12 June 2021
Time:
Tim Henwood (support) – 8pm
Interval – 8:40pm (20mins)
Chocolate Starfish – 9pm
TICKETS:
$65 – Ticket & Beautiful Addiction CD (collect on the night)

(Transaction fee not included)
Duration:
Tim Henwood (support) – 40mins
Interval – 20mins
Chocolate Starfish – 90mins

Get tickets

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 Rose Tattoo Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Cover 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up’

Melbourne’s Chocolate Starfish have found another song to cover. This time its 4 Non Blondes 1993 hit ‘What’s Up’.

March 11, 2021
4 Non Blondes
Linda Perry To Reform 4 Non Blondes For One Show Only

Linda Perry has pulled off the often thought impossible for her annual An Evening With Women Charity Event to benefit the L.A. Gay and Lesbian Center.

April 18, 2014