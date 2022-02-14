Chocolate Starfish To Perform Bat Out Of Hell Again For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish are planning to give Melbourne another dose of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, the Meat Loaf classic they have toured over the years.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ is a special album for Chocolate Starfish singer Adam Thompson. “The first time I heard Bat Out of Hell, I was 13 and had little musical influence outside a conservative regional radio station,” he says. “Bat Out of Hell songs and Meat Loaf’s voice transported me out of that country isolation and into a fantasy world of sonic ear candy I didn’t know existed. Soaring hook-laden melodies, and adjective-filled lyrics around life, death, girls, cars and motorbikes, was everything a trapped teenaged boy could imagine outside his small world. On top of that, each song was an epic of dynamic proportions, and it shaped the theatrical and dynamic way I looked at song writing and performance ever since.”

The show set for June at Melbourne Palais Theatre will also include the singles from INXS ‘Kick’, a sampling of Queen’s Greatest Hits and a few Chocolate Starfish songs as well.

Saturday 4th June 2022

Palais Theatre, ST KILDA VIC

www.palaistheatre.com.au

