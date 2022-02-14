 Chocolate Starfish To Perform Bat Out Of Hell Again For Melbourne - Noise11.com
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adam Thompson of Chocolate Starfish photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chocolate Starfish To Perform Bat Out Of Hell Again For Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2022

Chocolate Starfish are planning to give Melbourne another dose of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, the Meat Loaf classic they have toured over the years.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ is a special album for Chocolate Starfish singer Adam Thompson. “The first time I heard Bat Out of Hell, I was 13 and had little musical influence outside a conservative regional radio station,” he says. “Bat Out of Hell songs and Meat Loaf’s voice transported me out of that country isolation and into a fantasy world of sonic ear candy I didn’t know existed. Soaring hook-laden melodies, and adjective-filled lyrics around life, death, girls, cars and motorbikes, was everything a trapped teenaged boy could imagine outside his small world. On top of that, each song was an epic of dynamic proportions, and it shaped the theatrical and dynamic way I looked at song writing and performance ever since.”

The show set for June at Melbourne Palais Theatre will also include the singles from INXS ‘Kick’, a sampling of Queen’s Greatest Hits and a few Chocolate Starfish songs as well.

Saturday 4th June 2022
Palais Theatre, ST KILDA VIC
www.palaistheatre.com.au

