Christopher Cross Suffers Ongoing Complications From Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Singer songwriter Christopher Cross has been battling ongoing complications after suffering from Covid-19.

Christopher was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April. He is still recovering. Cross is no longer in a wheelchair but now uses a cane. “I might be like this forever,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

The prognosis for Cross’ recovery is still months. “Nine months to a year,” he tells CNN. “I could be like this forever. I have no idea. They don’t expect me to heal completely. I hope I’m better than what I am. I am able to walk with a cane. I can at least live my life and I’m very fortunate compared to some others”.

Cross was one of the first people to be infected in the USA. Back in March, I was on a trip,” he said. “No-one wore masks on the plane. The administration just didn’t tell us about it. Now, we know”.

Despite his affliction Christopher says he is back recording. “I was just in the studio doing something recently. It’s been the singular passion in my life. I’m just honored people have be brought some solace or happiness in my music”.

Its been a tough year and despite the President’s “its nothing to worry about” attitude Cross says “Be afraid, be very afraid. This has been hard. The big thing with me is acceptance”.

At least he is recovering. “I do feel blessed to be out of the wheelchair. The world is not set up for disabled people. I’m just grateful that I healed as much as I did and hope to tell people that they have to be careful and wear masks.”

Christopher Cross earned three Grammy Awards with his debut album ‘Christopher Cross’. He also won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981 for ‘Arthur’s Theme’.

Comments

comments