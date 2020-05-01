 Class Action Over Non-SXSW Cancellation Refunds Escalates - Noise11.com
SXSW 2020

Class Action Over Non-SXSW Cancellation Refunds Escalates

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

SXSW is facing increased pressure to refund delegates who registered for the 2020 music conference and festival which could potentially bankrupt the organization.

The SXSW music conference and festival was an early casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was due to happen between March 13 and 22 in Austin, Texas but was cancelled days out on 6 March.

Thousands of delegates from all of the world had already paid the admission price of up to $US1650 along with hotel accommodation deposits and airfares.

Over 50 Australian and New Zealand acts were due to attend the 2020 event. Hundreds of Australians travel to the event in Austin, Texas every year at a cost of millions of dollars from the Australian music industry alone.

As compensation SXSW offered registration to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 events but will not refund for 2020. SXSW has issued a statement to Billboard saying that it simply does not have the money to refund.

With class actions against the event proceeding SXSW could be forced into liquidation. That could mean there will be no refunds and no future event.

Related Posts

SXSW 2020
SXSW Cancels Days Before Event And Will Keep Your Money

The SXSW conference and festival in Austin, Texas is not offering refunds to the thousands of delegates who were attending the event.

March 11, 2020
SXSW 2020
BREAKING NEWS – SXSW 2020 CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The SXSW music conference and festival has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus.

March 7, 2020
SXSW 2020
SXSW Issues Coronavirus Statement Ahead Of 2020 Conference

SXSW says its 2020 music conference and festival will go ahead but has issued a statement regarding Coronavirus (COVID19).

March 4, 2020
SXSW 2020
SXSW Adds Another 108 Acts

SXSW has added 108 more showcase acts for the 2020 music conference in Austin, Texas.

February 14, 2020
SXSW 2020
105 More Acts Added To SXSW

SXSW has added a further 105 acts to the 2020 music festival.

January 31, 2020
A Swayze and the Ghosts
Nine Out of 14 Australian Acts Added To SXSW Are From Melbourne

14 more Australian acts have been added to the SXSW showcase roster for 2020 with nine out of 14 coming from Melbourne and once again demonstrating up a complete fuck up the New South Wales music industry has become under Premier Gladys.

November 14, 2019
Baker Boy
Baker Boy and Alex The Astronaut Are Heading To SXSW 2020

17 Australian acts and three New Zealand have been announced in the first round of SXSW acts for 2020.

October 17, 2019