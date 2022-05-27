Courtney Barnett To Open For The Rolling Stones In London - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett will open for The Rolling Stones at their second London show on 3 July.

Barnett is one of the opening acts on the Sunday show as well as Sam Fender, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints.

The first show on June 25 features The War On Drugs, Phoebe Bridges, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath.

The Rolling Stones have previously announced that Echo & The Bunnymen will open for the Liverpool show on 9 June.

Special guests Sidonie and Vargas Blues Band feat. John Byron Jagger will be joining the Stones at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid on June 1. Tickets & info: https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 pic.twitter.com/2gSxcQktPD — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 25, 2022

The Stones SIXTY tour will kick off in Madrid, Spain on 1 June.

