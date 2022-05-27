 Courtney Barnett To Open For The Rolling Stones In London - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Courtney Barnett To Open For The Rolling Stones In London

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2022

Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett will open for The Rolling Stones at their second London show on 3 July.

Barnett is one of the opening acts on the Sunday show as well as Sam Fender, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints.

The first show on June 25 features The War On Drugs, Phoebe Bridges, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath.

The Rolling Stones have previously announced that Echo & The Bunnymen will open for the Liverpool show on 9 June.

The Stones SIXTY tour will kick off in Madrid, Spain on 1 June.

