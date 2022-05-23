 Courtney Love Offers Support and Encouragement To Johnny Depp - Noise11.com
Courtney Love Offers Support and Encouragement To Johnny Depp

by Music-News.com on May 24, 2022

in News

Courtney Love has expressed support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

For the past several weeks, Depp has been in Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia as he is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed in which she called herself a public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard is countersuing.

The ongoing trial has sparked countless opinions on social media, and the Hole star weighed over the weekend by praising Depp for saving her life when she overdosed outside a Los Angeles club.

“I don’t really wanna make judgements publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room,” she said in a video posted to a friend’s social media account.

She went on to recall how the actor helped out her and Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean when Love was struggling with drug addiction.

“Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me, on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me,” she said, before saying he took Frances and her friends to see Pirates of the Caribbean. “You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

Love then directed her attention to Heard, saying she had “a lot of empathy” for the Aquaman actress as she knows what it feels like to be “the most hated woman in America”. She added, “But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is.”

The video was subsequently deleted and the rocker wrote on her Instagram page that she didn’t intend to make her opinion public.

“I want to show neutral support for a friend. I don’t want to bully,” she explained. “I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like no one ever has been online. Ever… I was wrong. If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends.”

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.

