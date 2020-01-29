 Courtney Love To Receive Icon Award from NME - Noise11.com
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall

Courtney Love, Festival Hall Melbourne. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Love To Receive Icon Award from NME

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2020

in News

Courtney Love will be the 2020 recipient of NME’s Icon Award.

Love will follow in the footsteps of previous recipient Shirley Manson in accepting the accolade at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on 12 February and admitted the honour “means a lot” to her.

She said in a statement to NME: “Thank you so much for this award, it means a lot.

“You were there at the beginning and whilst we’ve sparred like siblings over the years I’ve always had a huge respect for what you do, and been very grateful for the support. It’s going to be a great night.”

Organisers have also confirmed Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will host this year’s show and the Beats 1 presenter is thrilled to be working with the comic.

Julie said: “Co-hosting the NME Awards with Katherine is like three dreams coming true at once!

“I’ve always had a list of award ceremonies that I’d love to host and now I get to tick this one off. I knew I had to work with Katherine after watching her Live at the Apollo and getting stomach cramps from laughing so hard, and finally, stepping into my tenth year championing UK music in a room with all of the nominees feels like the perfect way to celebrate how far all of this has come.”

However, Katherine has ulterior motives for taking the job.

She quipped: “I hope to get pregnant by a rock star.”

AJ Tracey has been added to the performers list alongside Yungblud, Beabadoobee and The 1975.

It was announced last week that the Godlike Genius Award will be presented to Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis this year.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roachford
Andrew Roachford Receives MBE From Princess Anne

Andrew Roachford, who is the main force behind the band Roachford, was honoured with the title for his services to music on Wednesday (29.01.20) at Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by his mother Kathleen, brother Stephen and cousin Louise Roachford-Gould.

14 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rob Hirst and Sean Sennett Release New Music for 2020 with ‘Driver Reviver’ EP

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has kicked off 2020 with his first run of new music starting with the Sean Sennett collaboration ‘Driver Reviver’.

1 day ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell On Being In The Presence of Bob Dylan

Former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and now Dirty Knobs frontman Mike Campbell has recalled his time with Bob Dylan for Noise11.com.

1 day ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Nicko McBrain Hints Of New Iron Maiden Album

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has suggested that a new studio album may be on the way.

1 day ago
Corrosion of Conformity - pic by Dean Karr courtesy of CoC Facebook
Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dies Aged 53

Reed Mullin, the founding drummer for Corrosion of Conformity, has passed away at age 53. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

2 days ago
The Offspring
The Offspring and Sum 41 Announce Joint Australian Tour

The Offspring and Sum 41 will tour Australia and New Zealand together in April.

2 days ago
The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman
Grammy Awards Leave Prodigy’s Keith Flint Out Of In Memoriam

Fans have slammed Recording Academy bosses for leaving a host of prominent musicians, including two-time nominee Keith Flint, out of the Grammy Awards' In Memoriam segment on Sunday.

2 days ago