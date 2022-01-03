Cowboy Junkies Launch Podcast Series - Noise11.com

Cowboy Junkies have a new podcast series for 2021 focused on one song per episode.

Episode one goes right to the start, the song ‘Shining Moon’, the first song from side one of the first Cowboy Junkies album ‘Whites off Earth Now’ from 1986.

Check out the first episode of the podcast here

Because of the continued Covid interruptions to the music business in Australia, David Roy Williams has moved the Australia and New Zealand dates to 2023.

Cowboy Junkies tour will now start 27 January 2023 in Auckland New Zealand and begin in Australia in Brisbane on 31 January 2023.

