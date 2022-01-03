 Cowboy Junkies Launch Podcast Series - Noise11.com
Cowboy Junkies

Cowboy Junkies

Cowboy Junkies Launch Podcast Series

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2022

in News

Cowboy Junkies have a new podcast series for 2021 focused on one song per episode.

Episode one goes right to the start, the song ‘Shining Moon’, the first song from side one of the first Cowboy Junkies album ‘Whites off Earth Now’ from 1986.

Check out the first episode of the podcast here

Because of the continued Covid interruptions to the music business in Australia, David Roy Williams has moved the Australia and New Zealand dates to 2023.

Cowboy Junkies tour will now start 27 January 2023 in Auckland New Zealand and begin in Australia in Brisbane on 31 January 2023.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Wants To Direct A Movie

Bryan Adams wants to direct a movie. Adams has also carved out a successful career as a photographer and he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking too.

6 hours ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.

20 hours ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

5 days ago
Rush pinball machine
Rush The Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon

Canadian band Rush are about to become pinball wizards. Stern Pinball has a Rush pinball machine on the way.

5 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Accuses Tory Lanez of Illegally Sampling Her Song

Madonna has accused rapper Tory Lanez of illegally sampling her song Into the Groove.

6 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”.

6 days ago
Ellen Foley at Noise11
Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have made their first ever video together. The video was for their duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ from Ellen Foley’s recent album ‘Fighting Words’.

6 days ago