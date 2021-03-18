 Crosby Still Nash & Young 50th Anniversary ‘Déjà vu’ Is On The Way - Noise11.com
Crosby Still Nash & Young 50th Anniversary ‘Déjà vu’ Is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 18, 2021

Rhino Records will mark the 50th anniversary of the Crosby Stills Nash & Young classic ‘Déjà vu’ with an expanded 4-disc version in May.

‘déjà vu’ came one year after the Crosby Stills & Nash debut with the addition of Neil Young to the line-up. The four piece CSN&Y took 18 years to record the follow-up ‘American Dream’.

‘Déjà vu’ was released on 11 March 1970.

Rhino is previewing the album with an early release of ‘Birds’, a song that Neil Young would release soon after on his solo ‘After The Gold Rush’ album in September 1970.

According to Rhino:

This demo for “Birds” by Neil Young featuring Graham Nash was originally recorded during the sessions for Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young’s seminal album Deja Vu. The deluxe version of Deja Vu, featuring hours of outtakes, alternate versions, and demos, is available to pre-order now at https://Rhino.lnk.to/DejaVu50ID. Presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book, the collection comes illustrated with rarely seen photos from the era and annotated by writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, whose revealing liner notes recount the making of the album through stories told by the people who were there, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist
Disc One: Original Album
1. “Carry On”
2. “Teach Your Children”
3. “Almost Cut My Hair”
4. “Helpless”
5. “Woodstock”
6. “Déjà Vu”
7. “Our House”
8. “4 + 20”
9. “Country Girl”
10. “Whiskey Boot Hill”
11. “Down, Down, Down”
12. “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)
13. “Everybody I Love You”

Disc Two: Demos
1. “Our House” – Graham Nash *
2. “4 + 20” – Stephen Stills *
3. “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – David Crosby & Graham Nash
4. “Birds” – Neil Young & Graham Nash *
5. “So Begins the Task/Hold On Tight” – Stephen Stills *
6. “Right Between The Eyes” – Graham Nash
7. “Almost Cut My Hair” – David Crosby *
8. “Teach Your Children” – Graham Nash & David Crosby
9. “How Have You Been” – Crosby, Stills & Nash
10. “Triad” – David Crosby
11. “Horses Through a Rainstorm” – Graham Nash
12. “Know You Got to Run” – Stephen Stills *
13. “Question Why” – Graham Nash *
14. “Laughing” – David Crosby *
15. “She Can’t Handle It” – Stephen Stills *
16. “Sleep Song” – Graham Nash
17. “Déjà Vu” – David Crosby & Graham Nash *
18. “Our House” – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell *

Disc Three: Outtakes
1. “Everyday We Live” *
2. “The Lee Shore” – 1969 Vocal *
3. “I’ll Be There” *
4. “Bluebird Revisited” *
5. “Horses Through a Rainstorm”
6. “30 Dollar Fine” *
7. “Ivory Tower” *
8. “Same Old Song” *
9. “Hold On Tight/Change Partners” *
10. “Laughing” *
11. “Right On Rock ’n’ Roll” *

Disc Four: Alternates
1. “Carry On” – Early Alternate Mix *
2. “Teach Your Children” – Early Version *
3. “Almost Cut My Hair” – Early Version *
4. “Helpless” – Harmonica Version
5. “Woodstock” – Alternate Vocals *
6. “Déjà Vu” – Early Alternate Mix *
7. “Our House” – Early Version *
8. “4 + 20” – Alternate Take 2 *
9. “Know You Got To Run” *

LP Tracklisting: Original Album
Side One
1. “Carry On”
2. “Teach Your Children”
3. “Almost Cut My Hair”
4. “Helpless”
5. “Woodstock”

Side Two
1. “Déjà Vu”
2. “Our House”
3. “4 + 20”
4. “Country Girl”
5. “Whiskey Boot Hill”
6. “Down, Down, Down”
7. “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)
8. “Everybody I Love You”
* previously unissued

