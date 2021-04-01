 Crowded House Postpone UK Europe Tour - Noise11.com
Crowded House Postpone UK Europe Tour

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2021

in News

Crowded House have postponed their first European tour in a decade again.

Crowded House members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour were originally due to hit the road with Mitchell Froom and Neil’s sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn for their first dates in the UK and Europe since 2010 last year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dates were moved to 2021, but they’ve had to delay the run again until next year for the same reason.

A statement on their Facebook page read: “For obvious reasons we are postponing our UK/Europe tour to 2022. “Thanks everyone for being so understanding and staying strong through this trying time.

“We cannot wait to be playing music for you all. What a cathartic time it will be.

“Kia Kaha, Crowded House.”

The tour will now commence with three shows at The Roundhouse in London between June 5 and June 8, 2022, and wrap on July 3 in Barcelona, Spain.Original tickets remain valid for the new dates.

Meanwhile, Crowded House have a new album, ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, out on June 4.

It will mark the rock band’s first studio album since 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.

Frontman Neil said: “We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy.”

Head to crowdedhouse.com for Crowded House’s tour dates.

