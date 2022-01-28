 Crowded House Premiere ‘Sweet Tooth’ Video - Noise11.com
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman

Crowded House Premiere ‘Sweet Tooth’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2022

in News

Crowded House have a new video for the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ track ‘Sweet Tooth’.

The video for ‘Sweet Tooth’ was filmed by Hugh Sundae and edited by Neil and his son Liam. The footage was shot in New Zealand and processed with a video filter by Irish visual artist David O’Reilly.

“I wanted to have pictures that represented the giddy euphoria of eating sweets when you are a kid, a kind of sensory overload that resembles a drug experience,” Neil Finn said.

Crowded House will kick off their Australian tour in Perth on 1 April 2022.

There most recent setlist from New Zealand in 2021 was:

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)
Don’t Stop Now (from Time On Earth, 2007)
Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)
Start of Something (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Mean to Me (from Crowded House, 1986)
World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)
Whatever You Want (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)
When You Come (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)
Into Temptation (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)
Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)
Four Seasons in One Day (from Woodface, 1991)
To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)
Either Side of the World (from Intriguer, 2010)
Chocolate Cake (from Woodface, 1991)
“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)
Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)
Locked Out (from Together Alone, 1993)
Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

Encore:
Weather With You (from Woodface, 1991)
Playing With Fire (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)
I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)
Better Be Home Soon (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

Related Posts

The Black Sorrows
The Black Sorrows ‘St Georges Road’ Is Fourth Single From ‘St Georges Road’ Album

Joe Camilleri has released the very personal ‘Saint Georges Road’, the title track from The Black Sorrows’ latest album, as the fourth single from the album.

5 hours ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney Spears

Madonna has suggested going on a joint stadium tour with Britney Spears.

15 hours ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify

Spotify has responded to Neil Young’s threat to withdraw from the streaming service his content down immediately.

1 day ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family To Speak Up For Vaccines

Howard Stern has called on Meat Loaf's family to advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

1 day ago
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday 22 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey Interview Comment

Johnny Marr has hit back at Morrissey after he was asked to stop mentioning his name in interviews.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Releases New Music For 2022

Bryan Adams has shared the new single 'Never Gonna Rain'. Adams has given fans another taste of his upcoming 15th studio album, 'So Happy It Hurts', which arrives on March 11.

2 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

2 days ago