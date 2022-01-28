Crowded House Premiere ‘Sweet Tooth’ Video - Noise11.com

Crowded House have a new video for the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ track ‘Sweet Tooth’.

The video for ‘Sweet Tooth’ was filmed by Hugh Sundae and edited by Neil and his son Liam. The footage was shot in New Zealand and processed with a video filter by Irish visual artist David O’Reilly.

“I wanted to have pictures that represented the giddy euphoria of eating sweets when you are a kid, a kind of sensory overload that resembles a drug experience,” Neil Finn said.

Crowded House will kick off their Australian tour in Perth on 1 April 2022.

There most recent setlist from New Zealand in 2021 was:

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)

Don’t Stop Now (from Time On Earth, 2007)

Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)

Start of Something (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Mean to Me (from Crowded House, 1986)

World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)

Whatever You Want (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)

When You Come (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

Into Temptation (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)

Four Seasons in One Day (from Woodface, 1991)

To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)

Either Side of the World (from Intriguer, 2010)

Chocolate Cake (from Woodface, 1991)

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)

Locked Out (from Together Alone, 1993)

Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

Encore:

Weather With You (from Woodface, 1991)

Playing With Fire (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)

Better Be Home Soon (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

