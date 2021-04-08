 Crowded House Remixed By Tame Impala - Noise11.com
Crowded House

Crowded House Remixed By Tame Impala

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 8, 2021

in News

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) has given Neil Finn’s Crowded House’s ‘To The Island’ a makeover.

“With all the world upended and nothing in its right place we became curious to hear how our favourite contemporary musicians and record makers might reimagine a Crowded House song. I emailed our version of To The Island to Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) with an invitation to take it apart and reassemble in his own unique way. Happily, he really liked the song and it was an absolute delight to hear what he made from it , an exotic fantasy I would call it.”

The new Crowded House album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ is due June 4.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Metallica, Soundwave 2013, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Kirk Hammett Metallica ‘One’ Guitar To Be Auctioned

Kirk Hammett's guitar used in Metallica's 'One' music video is being auctioned.

39 seconds ago
Prince
Prince Had $10000 Of Flowers On His Rider

Prince once requested $10,000 worth of flowers on his rider for one of his concerts.

1 day ago
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Guns ‘n’ Roses Cancel UK Tour

Guns N’ Roses’ have pushed back their UK tour to summer 2022.

1 day ago
Richard Clapton
Richard Clapton Says Goodbye Tiger Was The Album He Didn’t Want To Make

Richard Clapton’s finest work ‘Goodbye Tiger’ was an album he didn’t want to make. Richard was living in Berlin when it was suggested he return to Australia to make a new album. It took some talking into.

2 days ago
INXS and Baker Boy
INXS Have A New Video With Baker Boy

Indigenous rapper Baker Boy has collaborated with INXS for a new music video for their classic ‘New Sensation’.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Queensland Opens Up And Rock Out With Red Hot Summer

The Brisbane lockdown in Queensland has had a adverse effect on Bluesfest but Queensland Red Hot Summer shows are in full swing.

7 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros OGorman
Crowded House Postpone UK Europe Tour

Crowded House have postponed their first European tour in a decade again.

April 1, 2021