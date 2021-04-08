Crowded House Remixed By Tame Impala - Noise11.com

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) has given Neil Finn’s Crowded House’s ‘To The Island’ a makeover.

“With all the world upended and nothing in its right place we became curious to hear how our favourite contemporary musicians and record makers might reimagine a Crowded House song. I emailed our version of To The Island to Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) with an invitation to take it apart and reassemble in his own unique way. Happily, he really liked the song and it was an absolute delight to hear what he made from it , an exotic fantasy I would call it.”

The new Crowded House album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ is due June 4.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments