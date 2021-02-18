 Crowded House To Release Their First Album In A Decade - Noise11.com
Crowded House To Release Their First Album In A Decade

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2021

in News

Crowded House will release ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, their first album in a decade in June.

Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and his younger brother, drummer Elroy Finn.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world,” said Neil Finn in a statement.

The last Crowded House album ‘Intriguer’ was released in 2010. ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ will be released on 4 June 2021.

‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ TRACKLISTING

1. Bad Times Good
2. Playing With Fire
3. To The Island
4. Sweet Tooth
5. Whatever You Want
6. Show Me The Way
7. Goodnight Everyone
8. Start Of Something
9. Too Good For This World
10. Real Life Woman
11. Love Isn’t Hard At All
12. Deeper Down

