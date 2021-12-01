Crowded House To Tour For Live Nation, A Day On The Green and Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Crowded House will perform their first Australian tour in 12 years in April 2021 with arena shows for Live Nation, a winery event for A Day On The Green and a slot at Bluesfest.
The Crowded House line-up is Finn heavy with founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil Finn’s sons, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.
CROWDED HOUSE AUSTRALIA 2022
Perth Kings Park Friday April 1
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Tuesday April 5
Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl Friday April 8
Sydney Aware Super Theatre Tuesday April 12
Bowral Centennial Vineyards Saturday April 16
Byron Bay Bluesfest Sunday April 17
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook