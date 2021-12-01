Crowded House To Tour For Live Nation, A Day On The Green and Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Crowded House will perform their first Australian tour in 12 years in April 2021 with arena shows for Live Nation, a winery event for A Day On The Green and a slot at Bluesfest.

The Crowded House line-up is Finn heavy with founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil Finn’s sons, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

CROWDED HOUSE AUSTRALIA 2022

Perth Kings Park Friday April 1

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Tuesday April 5

Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl Friday April 8

Sydney Aware Super Theatre Tuesday April 12

Bowral Centennial Vineyards Saturday April 16

Byron Bay Bluesfest Sunday April 17

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



