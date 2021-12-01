 Crowded House To Tour For Live Nation, A Day On The Green and Bluesfest - Noise11.com
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman

Crowded House To Tour For Live Nation, A Day On The Green and Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2021

in News

Crowded House will perform their first Australian tour in 12 years in April 2021 with arena shows for Live Nation, a winery event for A Day On The Green and a slot at Bluesfest.

The Crowded House line-up is Finn heavy with founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil Finn’s sons, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

CROWDED HOUSE AUSTRALIA 2022
Perth Kings Park Friday April 1
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Tuesday April 5
Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl Friday April 8
Sydney Aware Super Theatre Tuesday April 12
Bowral Centennial Vineyards Saturday April 16
Byron Bay Bluesfest Sunday April 17

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

v spy v spy Live At The Prince of Wales 1984
v. Spy v. Spy. 1984 Show To Be Released For Desk Tape Series

A live recording of the v. Spy v. Spy 1984 Prince of Wales show will be released as part of the Desk Tape Series to raise funds for Support Act’s Roadies Fund.

3 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Speaks Out Against Gender Neutral BRITS

Brian May has criticised BRIT Awards bosses for abandoning separate male and female prizes in favour of gender-neutral categories.

4 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo

James Reyne has decided to tackle an Oz Rock classic. Check out the James Reyne edition of Rose Tattoo’s ‘Bad Boy For Love’.

6 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Christen New Album ‘Resist’ And Announce 2022 Australian Tour

Midnight Oil will head out for a farewell tour in 2022 built around a new album they have christen ‘Resist’.

6 days ago
AC/DC For Those About To Rock
AC/DC For Those About To Rock We Salute You Turns 40

AC/DC’s second Brian Johnson album ‘For Those About To Rock We Salute You’ turned 40 this week.

7 days ago
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Weird Al Tweets Kid Rock’s Anti-Vax Song Is Not Him

Weird Al Yankovic has taken the piss out of Kid Rock's new antivax song in a tweet.

November 24, 2021
The Chantoozies at Pure Gold Live 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Tottie Goldsmith Released From Hospital To Recover From Covid

Chantoozies singer Tottie Goldsmith has been released from the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after being treated for Covid-19.

November 23, 2021