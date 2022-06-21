 D.I.G. (Directions In Groove) Reform For Brand New Heavies Australian Tour - Noise11.com
DIG Directions In Groove

D.I.G. (Directions In Groove) Reform For Brand New Heavies Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2022

Australian acid jazz band D.I.G. (Directions In Groove’ will reform for their first shows in 10 years to tour with Brand New Heavies across Australia.

Tim Rollinson and Alex Hewetson snuck a sneaky gig in last year as The Specialist, performing some of the D.I.G. songs but this will be the first time D.I.G. has been D.I.G. on stage in a decade.

D.I.G. released three albums in the 90s. ‘Dig Deeper’ reached no 6 on the ARIA in 1994 and ‘Speakeasy’ reached no 8. The third album ‘Curvystrassse’ came out in 1998 and there was also a fourth album ‘Clearlight’ recorded a year ago when they reformed.

The single ‘The Favourite’ got them an ARIA Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist in 1995.

D.I.G. performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1995.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au
Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and
acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)
Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –
THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Thursday 4th August, 2022 –
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au
and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

