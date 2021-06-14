 Danny Elfman ‘Big Mess’ Started Out For ‘Dark Mofo’ In Tasmania - Noise11.com
Danny Elfman Big Mess

Danny Elfman ‘Big Mess’ Started Out For ‘Dark Mofo’ In Tasmania

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2021

in News

Danny Elfman tells Noise11.com that the origins for what is now his ‘Big Mess’ album started because of the Dark Mofo festival in Hobart, Tasmania.

“I did start out with the song ‘Sorry’,” Danny Elfman tells Noise11.com. “I wrote it intending it to be an extended instrumental piece for orchestra and rock band. I wrote it to be performed in Tasmania (Australia), actually at a festival called Dark Mofo. I really loved Dark Mofo and said I’d love to do that. I ended up not being able to do it because I wasn’t able to put together a whole show. I had a piece of music that was 10-12 minutes long and I needed to come up with another 45. I just couldn’t do it in 2018”.


The idea expanded when another festival, Coachella approached Danny. “Then when Coachella popped up I had this interesting offer and I was going to do half old/half new, half film/half not film. I’m going to mix it all up and I had this new song ‘Sorry’. I thought ‘I can’t wait to open the show with my own fans with this crazy piece of music’. I’d get the pleasure to see a bunch of people go ‘what the fuck is this’. How often are you going to get the pleasure to see your own audience going ‘what the fuck are you doing?’ I was really excited that”.

That started the created juices flowing. Danny was creating “pop music” again. “Before Coachella was supposed to happen I came up with ‘Happy’,” he says. “It was the counterpoint to ‘Sorry’ and then the whole thing imploded. We were already deep into rehearsals, it was all exciting putting together this whole thing. I kind of went back to what I could be doing and started on an orchestral position for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain but also with the knowledge that The Proms in London where it was debuting was never going to happen”.

Danny was creating new music but then a pandemic set in and he had nowhere to premiere his first creative effort in contemporary music in decades. “It was very depressing. I’m in the middle of what I think was going to be another era of American Trumpism, which is like living in a George Orwellian world that I never could have anticipated. And now we have a pandemic, and now Coachella, which all three months of energy has gone into, was cancelled. I was not in a good mood. But I did not intend to make a record. I actually started to write orchestral music. I thought, you know what, I was feeling so frustrated I thought I’d just do a couple of songs just to go with it.

By this stage the drive to create an entire album set in. “When I put lyrics to ‘Sorry’ before Coachella I realised I had so much venom in me needing to get out,” Danny says. “Even ‘Happy’ was a divisive pop song that wasn’t a pop song at all. I thought it would be very subversive and funny to start with the song that sounds like the poppiest pop song ever, like Bubblegum pop and end with something that is so fucked up”.

He set to work at home in a room with a writing desk. “I had these two pieces and I just started writing myself in my little writing room. It’s a little room with a writing desk and only one guitar and a microphone. I didn’t even have a pair of headphones that worked. And its like ‘fuck it, I’m just going to go’. And after two or three songs I realised I had opened a Pandoras Box. There was no closing it. This was April in May 2020, by late summer I thought I had to stop. I called my manager and said ‘I don’t have a deadline here’. She said ‘how many songs have you written’ and I was already up to 16 but I’m not quite finished yet. She said ‘oh yeah, we better start getting a plan around it. It wasn’t going to stop. I finally had to force myself that when I got to song 18 I said ‘that’s it’.”

‘Big Mess’ was finally released through Epitaph Records on 11 June, 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gang of Four The Problem of Leisure
Catherine Mayer Completes Gang of Four Album To Honour Husband Andy Gill

When Gang of Four’s Andy Gill passed away in February 2020 he was already well down the track of marking the 40th anniversary of the first Gang of Four album with a special project.

June 7, 2021
Danny Elfman photo by Jacob Boll
Danny Elfman Tells Noise11 How He Created The Simpsons Theme

Danny Elfman has written over 100 film scores. ‘Batman’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’, are his but the one he is most fond of is his Theme for The Simpsons.

June 4, 2021
The Scientists Negativity
The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June

The Scientists have a new album coming in June. ‘Negativity’ is out June 11. Henry Rollins previewed the song ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ on his radio show on KCRW last weekend.

May 26, 2021
Custard
Custard To Spend The Second Half Of 2021 Touring

Custard will hit the road in July to tour ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, their 2020 album that was sidelined due to the pandemic.

May 26, 2021
Ratcat
Ratcat Blind Love Turns 30

Fuck me, Ratcat released their ‘Blind Love’ album in May 1991, 30 years ago.

May 14, 2021
Liz Phair
Liz Phair Prepares Her First Album In 11 Years

Liz Phair is dropping musical breadcrumbs for her first in 11 years. ‘Soberish’ is coming on 4 June 2021.

May 13, 2021
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 18th Album

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hit their socials with a very simple message. Their 18th album is coming.

May 11, 2021