Danny Elfman Teams Up With Trent Reznor For ‘Native Intelligence’ - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman has reconstructed his ‘Big Mess’ track ‘Native Intelligence’ with help from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

This new edition of ‘Native Intelligence’ features Reznor on vocals and Elfman on backing vocals.

Elfman will performed Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!; a pair of momentous concert performances at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16th and April 23, 2022. Elfman has not performed songs from his old band Oingo Boingo since they broke up in 1995.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Danny Elfman and SUBSCRIBE to Noise11 on YouTube for news of more interviews as they happen.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

