Danny Elfman Teams Up With Trent Reznor For ‘Native Intelligence’ - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman Teams Up With Trent Reznor For ‘Native Intelligence’

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2022

in News

Danny Elfman has reconstructed his ‘Big Mess’ track ‘Native Intelligence’ with help from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

This new edition of ‘Native Intelligence’ features Reznor on vocals and Elfman on backing vocals.

Elfman will performed Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!; a pair of momentous concert performances at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16th and April 23, 2022. Elfman has not performed songs from his old band Oingo Boingo since they broke up in 1995.

