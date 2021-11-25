Daryl Braithwaite Twilight At Taronga Sells Out - Noise11.com

The Daryl Braithwaite Twilight at Taronga concert in Sydney in February is a sell-out and the first comedy shows have sold out as well leading to a second show announcement.
Daryl will perform at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney on 19 February. The Comedy Gala featuring Joel Creasey, Aaron Chen, Claire Hooper, Sammy J, Danielle Walker & MC Sam Taunton is on 12 February. The second show for 13 February is now on sale.
The two Bjorn Again shows on 5 and 6 February were the first two shows to sell-out while
TWILIGHT AT TARONGA
2022 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Tickets on sale NOW: twilightattaronga.org.au
Friday 28 January: Josh Pyke
Saturday 29 January: Winston Surfshirt
Thursday 3 February: Vika & Linda
Friday 4 February: James Morrison Big Band
Saturday 5 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!
Sunday 6 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!
Thursday 10 February: Washington & Odette
Friday 11 February: The Church SELLING FAST!
Saturday 12 February: Comedy Gala SOLD OUT!
Sunday 13 February: Comedy Gala NEW SHOW!
Friday 18 February: San Cisco
Saturday 19 February: Daryl Braithwaite SOLD OUT!
Website: twilightattaronga.org.au
Facebook: facebook.com/twilightattaronga
Instagram: @TwilightatTaronga
Twitter: @twilighttaronga
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook