Daryl Braithwaite Twilight At Taronga Sells Out - Noise11.com

The Daryl Braithwaite Twilight at Taronga concert in Sydney in February is a sell-out and the first comedy shows have sold out as well leading to a second show announcement.

Daryl will perform at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney on 19 February. The Comedy Gala featuring Joel Creasey, Aaron Chen, Claire Hooper, Sammy J, Danielle Walker & MC Sam Taunton is on 12 February. The second show for 13 February is now on sale.

The two Bjorn Again shows on 5 and 6 February were the first two shows to sell-out while

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA

2022 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Friday 28 January: Josh Pyke

Saturday 29 January: Winston Surfshirt

Thursday 3 February: Vika & Linda

Friday 4 February: James Morrison Big Band

Saturday 5 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!

Sunday 6 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!

Thursday 10 February: Washington & Odette

Friday 11 February: The Church SELLING FAST!

Saturday 12 February: Comedy Gala SOLD OUT!

Sunday 13 February: Comedy Gala NEW SHOW!

Friday 18 February: San Cisco

Saturday 19 February: Daryl Braithwaite SOLD OUT!

