Daryl Braithwaite Twilight At Taronga Sells Out - Noise11.com

A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.

Daryl Braithwaite. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite Twilight At Taronga Sells Out

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2021

The Daryl Braithwaite Twilight at Taronga concert in Sydney in February is a sell-out and the first comedy shows have sold out as well leading to a second show announcement.

Daryl will perform at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney on 19 February. The Comedy Gala featuring Joel Creasey, Aaron Chen, Claire Hooper, Sammy J, Danielle Walker & MC Sam Taunton is on 12 February. The second show for 13 February is now on sale.

The two Bjorn Again shows on 5 and 6 February were the first two shows to sell-out while

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA
2022 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Tickets on sale NOW: twilightattaronga.org.au

Friday 28 January: Josh Pyke
Saturday 29 January: Winston Surfshirt
Thursday 3 February: Vika & Linda
Friday 4 February: James Morrison Big Band
 Saturday 5 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!
Sunday 6 February: Bjorn Again SOLD OUT!
Thursday 10 February: Washington & Odette
Friday 11 February: The Church SELLING FAST!
Saturday 12 February: Comedy Gala SOLD OUT!
Sunday 13 February: Comedy Gala NEW SHOW!
Friday 18 February: San Cisco
Saturday 19 February: Daryl Braithwaite SOLD OUT!

Website: twilightattaronga.org.au
Facebook: facebook.com/twilightattaronga
Instagram: @TwilightatTaronga
Twitter: @twilighttaronga

