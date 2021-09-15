 Dave Grohl Considers Prog Rock For Next Foo Fighters Project - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Considers Prog Rock For Next Foo Fighters Project

by Music-News.com on September 16, 2021

in News

Dave Grohl has hinted Foo Fighters will make an “insane prog-rock record” next.

Grohl has teased that the follow-up to this year’s ‘Medicine at Midnight’ will head in a new direction after they experimented with a dancier, David Bowie ‘Let’s Dance’ style on their most recent studio effort.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Dave said: “Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before.

“So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

Grohl hinting at their next direction comes after the heavy rockers went disco and released a Bee Gees cover record.

Grohl and co renamed themselves the Dee Gees and released covers of their classic hits ‘Night Fever’, ‘Tragedy’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’ and’ More Than a Woman’ on the LP ‘Hail Satin’.

Meanwhile, guitarist Chris Shiflett recently joked Foo Fighters might need to embrace a softer style to still be playing together in 2036.

Foo Fighters are still going strong, and while Chris is backing their longevity, his hearing would suffer if they kept the same loud sound.

He said earlier this year: “If my ears hold up, then sure! We’re pretty loud onstage, man!

“In 25 years, we’ll all be on stools, playing ukuleles and doing ballads – but we might still be going!

“Maybe we’ll all be enclosed on a big plastic box with headphones and amp simulators.”

A more acoustic style wouldn’t be a massive departure for Chris himself, who is a big country fan – although he doesn’t bring those influences into the recording studio.

He added: “If you look at all of our record collections, there’s a pretty broad range of styles in there. Of course we have plenty of overlap and a lot of common ground, but then everybody kind of goes off into their own little areas.

“But I don’t really bring country-flavoured guitar ideas into the Foo Fighters. I just play a lot, y’know?

“When the Foos aren’t working, I’m my solo thing, I’m playing in the parents’ band at my kids’ school, or I’m off doing something or other, y’know?”

