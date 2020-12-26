 Dave Grohl Is Not Interested In Writing A Foo Fighters Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Is Not Interested In Writing A Foo Fighters Christmas Song

by Music-News.com on December 27, 2020

in News

The Foo Fighters might retire after releasing their first original Christmas tune, because then it wouldn’t matter if no one liked it.

Dave Grohl recently teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin to release a series of Jewish holiday covers to celebrate Hanukkah, and threw in a version of Run Rudolph Run in the lead up to Christmas.

However, although Grohl had fun working on the tunes, he’s apprehensive about trying to come up with his own festive song, because the classics have set such a high standard.

“It’s kind of tricky,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You’re so used to the classics…

“We’ve been asked to do it, but I wouldn’t even know what to say… No, we’ve never even tried. I don’t know if people would want us to do that. I’m not sure. Maybe the day that we decide we don’t want to do this anymore, we make a Christmas song and then we ride off into the sunset.”

Earlier in December, Grohl and Kurstin recorded eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists to celebrate each night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The Hanukkah Sessions included covers of songs by the likes of Drake, Bob Dylan, and the Beastie Boys.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

