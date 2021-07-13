 Dave Grohl’s The Dee Gees Set To Release ‘Hail Satin’ - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl’s The Dee Gees Set To Release ‘Hail Satin’

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2021

Dave Grohl has turned the Bee Gees into the Dee Gees with an album of covers ‘Hail Satin’ coming July 17.

400 physical units of ‘Hail Satin’ will be made available for Australian Foo Fighters fans.

Side one of the album will be Brothers Gibb covers. (Shadow Dancing was written by Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb with their brother Andy for Andy’s solo record). Side two is five live Foo Fighters songs.

Side A – Bee Gees covers
1. You Should Be Dancing
2. Night Fever
3. Tragedy
4. Shadow Dancing
5. More Than A Woman

Side B – Recorded live at the 606 studios
1. Making A Fire
2. Shame Shame
3. Waiting On A War
4. No Son Of Mine
5. Cloudspotter

