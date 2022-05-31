 Dave Navarro Of Jane's Addiction Has Had Long Covid Since December - Noise11.com
Dave Navarro Of Jane’s Addiction Has Had Long Covid Since December

by Music-News.com on June 1, 2022

Dave Navarro has been suffering from long COVID since December.

Navarro took to Instagram to tell fans he is suffering from “pretty awful” fatigue and isolation, but he has been practicing meditation and yoga, which have been “very helpful”.

He wrote: “So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.

“PS I’m not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track. (sic)”

But Navarro- who previously played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers – also told fans not to “worry” about him.

In a post, which has now been deleted, he wrote: “Anyway thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!

“There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine!

“Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick! (sic)”

Noise11.com

