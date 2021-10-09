 David Briggs Formerly of Little River Band Scores An Addams Family Windfall - Noise11.com
Little River Band Lonesome Loser

David Briggs Formerly of Little River Band Scores An Addams Family Windfall

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2021

in News

Former Littler River Band guitarist David Briggs has just scored a windfall with one of his songs. The LRB classic ‘Lonesome Loser’ is included in the new ‘Addams Family 2’ movie.

Briggs is the sole composer of ‘Lonesome Loser’, the hit song from LRB’s 1979 ‘First Under The Wire’ album. The song was a no 3 hit in Canada, no 6 in the USA and no 19 in Australia.

‘First Under The Wire’ was the fifth Little River Band album. The album reached no 2 in Australia and no 10 in the USA and sold over one million copies in America.

Briggs is credited as a co-writer on Little River Band’s ‘LA In the Sunshine’ with Glenn Shorrock and ‘Happy Anniversary’ with Beeb Birtles. David left Little River Band in 198. He produced Australian Crawl’s ‘The Boys Light Up’ album and co-write ‘Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama’ with James Reyne.

These days you can find David gigging around Melbourne in The Marty Rose Band.

‘Addams Family 2’ is the new animated movie starring Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Mortica, Bette Midler as Grandmama and Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt.

‘Addams Family 2’ will screen in Australia from 2 January 2022.

