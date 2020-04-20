 David Guetta Raises $700,000 For Coronavirus Relief - Noise11.com
David Guetta raised $700,000 (£562,000) for charities battling the coronavirus pandemic with his United at Home livestream performance.

Guetta was scheduled to headline Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in March, and after the event was cancelled due to the public health crisis, he announced plans to stage a virtual show to raise funds for nonprofit organisations fighting the outbreak.

While numerous stars have been performing from their homes, Guetta took matters to the next level by performing outdoors in Miami, Florida with a festival-grade production, which attracted over 12 million viewers and raised more than $700,000.

“I’m still buzzing from what was an incredible night shared with many,” he tweeted following the gig on Saturday. “Thank you to everyone who joined and to those who were able to donate. It was magical to connect with you all through music last night.”

Due to the performance’s location, many people in the surrounding apartments were able to watch him play from their own balconies, and the camera frequently zoomed in on various Miami locals dancing along to the star’s set.

The virtual event will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and Feeding America, as well as other charities.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” Guetta said in a statement. “My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”

