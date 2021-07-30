 David Hasselhoff Covers Iggy Pop (We Kid You Not) - Noise11.com
David Hasselhoff Party Your Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff Covers Iggy Pop (We Kid You Not)

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

David Hasselhoff has covered the Iggy Pop classic ‘The Passenger’.

The original Iggy Pop song was released on his 1977 album ‘Lust For Life’. The song was written by Ricky Gardiner and Iggy Pop. Gardiner was the guitarist on David Bowie’s ‘Low’. Bowie was the producer of the Pop song.

‘The Passenger’ was also recorded by Michael Hutchence for the 1995 movie ‘Batman Forever’.

The David Hasselhoff version of ‘The Passenger’ will be included on his upcoming album ‘Party Your Hasselhoff’ due September 3. The Hoff treatment is also extended to songs by Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Kiss, Eric Carmen, Richard Marx and Albert Hammond.

David Hasselhoff ‘Party Your Hasselhoff’ tracklisting

1 Sweet Caroline
2 I Was Made For Loving You
3 The Passenger
4 Damnit I Love You (Verdammt ich lieb Dich)
5 Can’t Help Falling In Love
6 I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
7 Always On My Mind
8 Right Here Waiting For You
9 Hungry Eyes
10 It Never Rains In Southern California
11 We Didn’t Start The Fire
12 I Will Carry You

