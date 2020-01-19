David Lee Roth Solo Shows Open To Pretty Shitty Reviews

David Lee Roth has opened his solo show in Las Vegas and the reviews have been pretty average.
Rock critic Eddie Trunk said “he is out there wiggling around a little bit…a guy who is 65 years old is out there shaking his ass and doing the best he can. It ain’t great. It hasn’t been great in a really long time”.
Alternative Nation reported that Roth was heckled by Van Halen fans at one show but they didn’t go into details.
David Lee Roth Las Vegas setlist
You Really Got Me (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)
Big Train (from Your Filthy Little Mouth, 1994)
Unchained (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)
Just Like Paradise (from Skyscaper, 1988)
Atomic Punk (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)
Dance the Night Away (from Van Halen, Van Halen II, 1979)
Mean Street (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)
California Girls (from Crazy From The Heat, EP, 1985)
Tobacco Road (from Eat ‘Em and Smile, 1986)
Jamie’s Cryin’ (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)
Beautiful Girls (from Van Halen, Van Halen II, 1979)
Panama (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)
Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)
Encore:
Just a Gigolo / I Ain’t Got Nobody (from Crazy From The Heat, EP, 1985)
Jump (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)
David Lee Roth will also open for Kiss’ 2020 shows.
Kiss and David Lee Roth ‘End of the Road’ 2020 Tour
February 1, 2020 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
February 4, 2020 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
February 5, 2020 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
February 7, 2020 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
February 8, 2020 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
February 11, 2020 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
February 13, 2020 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
February 15, 2020 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
February 16, 2020 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
February 18, 2020 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
February 19, 2020 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
February 21, 2020 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
February 22, 2020 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
February 24, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 25, 2020 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
February 29, 2020 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center
March 2, 2020 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
March 4, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
March 6, 2020 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
March 9, 2020 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 10, 2020 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 12, 2020 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 14, 2020 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome
March 15, 2020 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 28, 2020 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 29, 2020 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
August 31, 2020 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September 3, 2020 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
September 4, 2020 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 5, 2020 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 8, 2020 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 9, 2020 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 11, 2020 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12, 2020 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
September 14, 2020 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
September 15, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2020 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
September 20, 2020 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 22, 2020 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
September 24, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 27, 2020 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 29, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 1, 2020 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
October 2, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
