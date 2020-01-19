David Lee Roth Solo Shows Open To Pretty Shitty Reviews

David Lee Roth has opened his solo show in Las Vegas and the reviews have been pretty average.

Rock critic Eddie Trunk said “he is out there wiggling around a little bit…a guy who is 65 years old is out there shaking his ass and doing the best he can. It ain’t great. It hasn’t been great in a really long time”.

Alternative Nation reported that Roth was heckled by Van Halen fans at one show but they didn’t go into details.

David Lee Roth Las Vegas setlist

You Really Got Me (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)

Big Train (from Your Filthy Little Mouth, 1994)

Unchained (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)

Just Like Paradise (from Skyscaper, 1988)

Atomic Punk (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)

Dance the Night Away (from Van Halen, Van Halen II, 1979)

Mean Street (from Van Halen, Fair Warning, 1981)

California Girls (from Crazy From The Heat, EP, 1985)

Tobacco Road (from Eat ‘Em and Smile, 1986)

Jamie’s Cryin’ (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)

Beautiful Girls (from Van Halen, Van Halen II, 1979)

Panama (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)

Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1977)

Encore:

Just a Gigolo / I Ain’t Got Nobody (from Crazy From The Heat, EP, 1985)

Jump (from Van Halen, 1984, 1984)

David Lee Roth will also open for Kiss’ 2020 shows.

Kiss and David Lee Roth ‘End of the Road’ 2020 Tour

February 1, 2020 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

February 4, 2020 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

February 5, 2020 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

February 7, 2020 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

February 8, 2020 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

February 11, 2020 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 13, 2020 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 15, 2020 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

February 16, 2020 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

February 18, 2020 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

February 19, 2020 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

February 21, 2020 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

February 22, 2020 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

February 24, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

February 25, 2020 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 29, 2020 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

March 2, 2020 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 4, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

March 6, 2020 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

March 9, 2020 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10, 2020 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 12, 2020 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 14, 2020 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

March 15, 2020 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 28, 2020 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 29, 2020 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 31, 2020 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 3, 2020 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

September 4, 2020 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 5, 2020 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 8, 2020 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 9, 2020 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 11, 2020 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12, 2020 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

September 14, 2020 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

September 15, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2020 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

September 20, 2020 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 22, 2020 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

September 24, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 27, 2020 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1, 2020 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

October 2, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

