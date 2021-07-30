 Dee Snider Beat Covid With A Vaccination - Noise11.com
Dee Snider Beat Covid With A Vaccination

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

Dee Snider has revealed that he caught Covid but because he had the vaccination it was minor and lasted just a few days.

Dee is now a vocal supporter of being vaccinated. He tweeted “FOR ALL WHO READ I GOT COVID…I’m fully vaccinated so my symptoms were minor. Advil and Sudafed totally managed them. Didn’t miss a beat business wise (did 10 interviews on first day I got it). All symptoms gone in three days. I feel totally fine now. GET THE DAMN VACCINATION!

Snider has been active on social media talking up his new solo album ‘Leave A Scar’ and preparing for the webcast of his show to launch the record.

The United States now have 49.8% of its population fully vaccinated (164 million people) and 57.7% with one dose but the uptake is slowing. However, Australia is way behind in vaccination rates due to an incompetent Federal Government who have talked down the risk of the virus, used scare tactics to put people off the AZ dose and have lagged in buying up vaccine for the country. Australia is only at 14% fully vaccinated as of 30 July, 2021.

While Australia’s issue is supply, America’s is stupidity. Around a third of Americans (over 100 million people) say they will never get it. The United States surge in reached over 92,000 new cases on Thursday. Of those 17,589 were in Florida and 11,893 were in Texas.

As Dee Snider says, “GET THE DAMN VACCINATION”.

