Dee Snider Preps Live Stream Launch of ‘Leave A Scar’ - Noise11.com

Dee Snider put lockdown to good use. He created his fifth solo album ‘Leave A Scar’.

“By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the ’90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose,” Dee said in a statement.

On July 29, Dee will fire up the band for a live performance to launch the rekkid. The performance was recorded in New York on June 12 with Jamey Jasta.

“Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most “Dee-hard” SMF’ers will surely love,” Jasta says.

‘Leave A Scar’ is Dee’s first album since ‘For The Love of Metal’ (2018). The album will be released the day after the stream on July 30.

