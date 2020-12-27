Dee Snider Wonders If Celine Dion Knows He Wrote Her Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider still has no idea if Celine Dion has clocked he was the brains behind her Christmas hit God Bless Us Everyone.

Snider wrote the track for his wife, Suzette, and decided to offer it up to producer pals during a lean period in the early 1990s.

Boyz II Men almost recorded it and then an old pal offered to pass it along to Celine for an upcoming festive album.

She loved the track and Snider urged his friend not to tell her that he was the songwriter, fearing she might balk at the idea of recording one of “Satan’s” tunes.

The song became one of the most successful Christmas recordings of all time and Dee still doesn’t know if Dion realises he’s the D. Snider credited with penning the tune.

“I don’t know to this day if she knows that I wrote the song, but it’s the biggest selling holiday record in history – 14 million copies worldwide, or something like that,” Snider told Ultimate Classic Rock.

