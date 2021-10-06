Depeche Mode ‘Speak and Spell’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

‘Speak and Spell’, the debut album for Depeche Mode, was released on 5 October 1981, exactly 40 years ago.

Vince Clarke (later of Yazoo and Erusure) was a founding member of Depeche Mode and drove the style of the first album. Clarke wrote most of the album but departed after this album.

Clarke’s song ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ was a global hit for Depeche Mode reaching no 4 in Australia, no 8 in the UK and no 26 on America’s Hot Dance Club chart.

‘Speak and Spell’ reached no 10 in the UK and 28 in Australia.

Depeche Mode continued as a three piece after the departure of Clarke for Yazoo led by Dave Gahan who took the band in a darker rock direction. In 1993 Depeche Mode scored their first US number one album with ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’.

This week Dave Gahan revealed details of his upcoming solo album ‘Imposter’.

