 Depeche Mode ‘Speak and Spell’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Depeche Mode Speak and Spell

Depeche Mode ‘Speak and Spell’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

‘Speak and Spell’, the debut album for Depeche Mode, was released on 5 October 1981, exactly 40 years ago.

Vince Clarke (later of Yazoo and Erusure) was a founding member of Depeche Mode and drove the style of the first album. Clarke wrote most of the album but departed after this album.

Clarke’s song ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ was a global hit for Depeche Mode reaching no 4 in Australia, no 8 in the UK and no 26 on America’s Hot Dance Club chart.

‘Speak and Spell’ reached no 10 in the UK and 28 in Australia.

Depeche Mode continued as a three piece after the departure of Clarke for Yazoo led by Dave Gahan who took the band in a darker rock direction. In 1993 Depeche Mode scored their first US number one album with ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’.

This week Dave Gahan revealed details of his upcoming solo album ‘Imposter’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest (supplied)
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest Suffers Ruptured Aorta

Richie Faulkner, the guitarist for Judas Priest is lucky to be alive today after suffering a ruptured aorta.

3 mins ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motorhead Clock Up 50 Million Views of Their David Bowie ‘Heroes’ YouTube Video

Motorhead released ‘Under Cover’, their covers album in 2017. One of those covers, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ has just clocked up over 50 million views of YouTube.

2 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Reschedule Shows Into 2022

Hoodoo Gurus will get their show back on the road in April 2022. The 40th Anniversary Tour will now start in Perth on 2 April, 2022.

9 hours ago
Dave Gahan by Spencer Ostrander
Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Drops Cat Power Composed ‘Metal Heart’

‘Metal Heart’, the first song from Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan’s solo album ‘Imposter’ was written by Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power).

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award
Andrew Farriss Clocks Up Over 1 Billion Streams For Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’

‘Break My Heart’, the Dua Lipa hit based around Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence’s INXS classic ‘Break My Heart’ has been streaming over one billion times earning Farriss a round thing from APRA.

1 day ago
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Canham Gets Pseudo Echo Active In the Studio Again

Brian Canham has revealed he has another new Pseudo Echo album on the way.

1 day ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg To Guest Judge Australian Music Prize

Billy Bragg has agreed to be the guest international judge for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

1 day ago