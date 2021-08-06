Diane Warren To Release All-Star Album - Noise11.com

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren will release her debut album at age 64 and she has asked her famous friends along to contribute.

‘The Cave Sessions Volume 1’ features guest artists Celine Dion, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Rita Ora and James Arthur. The first video features Carlos Santana.

Diane Warren will release her debut album through BMG.

DIANE WARREN: THE CAVE SESSIONS VOL. 1 TRACKLIST

1. Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana “She’s Fire”

2. Diane Warren, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes & Reik “Seaside”

3. Diane Warren, Jon Batiste & Pentatonix “Sweet”

4. Diane Warren & Luis Fonsi “When We Dance Slow”

5. Diane Warren & Maren Morris “I Save Me”

6. Diane Warren & John Legend “Where is Your Heart”

7. Diane Warren & Ty Dolla $ign “Drink You Away”

8. Diane Warren & James Arthur “You Go First”

9. Diane Warren & Lauren Jauregui “Not Prepared For You”

10. Diane Warren & Jimmie Allen “You Kind Of Beautiful”

11. Diane Warren & LP “Domino”

12. Diane Warren & Celine Dion “Superwoman”

13. Diane Warren & Darius Rucker “Times Like This”

14. Diane Warren, Leona Lewis & James Morrison “Grow Old With Me”

15. Diane Warren & Paloma Faith “Blessings”

Diane Warren has written nine Billboard number one hits and 32 Top 10 songs. Her first hit was Laura Branigan’s ‘Solitaire’.

Other songs written by Diane Warren include DeBarge’s ‘Rhythm of the Night’, Aerosmith ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’, Celine Dion ‘Because You Loved Me’, Michael Bolton ‘How Can We Be Lovers’, Cher ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ and Starship ‘Nothings Gonna Stop Us’.

Diane has been nominated 12 times for an Academy Award and she won a Grammy for Celine Dion’s ‘Because You Loved Me’.

