Diane Warren Won't Sell Her Song Catalogue - Noise11.com

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like “selling my soul”.

While a host of big names, including Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks, are among those who have recently made the decision to part ways with the publishing rights to their tunes, Warren insists she’ll never join their ranks.

She reflected on the current trend during an interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, revealing that she’s “friends” with music IP investment and song management company Hipgnosis Songs boss Merck Mercuriadis.

“He knows that’s a non-starter. It would be like selling my soul, and that’s not for sale,” she shrugged.

Despite her personal stance, Warren added that she can understand why other people are selling their catalogues.

“I get it,” she continued. “I mean, times are hard. And if you need the money, publishing is so valuable. Truly one of the most valuable assets, I guess, in the world is a great song. But yeah, I’m not interested in selling.”

Warren has been nominated a total of 11 times for an Oscar for tunes in films like Pearl Harbor, Armageddon and Con Air.

