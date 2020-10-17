 Diddy Endorses Joe Biden For President - Noise11.com
Diddy Endorses Joe Biden For President

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2020

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has followed Kanye West’s lead and launched his own political party, while endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in the upcoming U.S. general election.

During an appearance on Revolt TV with Charlamagne Tha God, the hitmaker and producer had some harsh words for current U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting politics in America has to change.

“White men like Trump need to be banished,” he said. “That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families going to vote… We’re in a war. We’re not taking this like it’s a war. We’re taking it like it’s a presidential election. We’re in a war of love versus hate.

“The number one priority is to get Trump out of office. The tribe of people that have the responsibility and really should be scared to death of this man is white people.”

Diddy then revealed he is setting up his own political party, called the Our Black Party, with “some young, fearless black activists” and elected officials in an effort to give African-Americas a greater voice.

“Our Black Party’s number one goal is to unify behind a black agenda,” he explained. “We have to cease our political power because it’d just be more of the same. We have to change the tone, we gotta start with us stepping up and really taking the responsibility and the accountability to be a part of this political movement.”

But he still wants fans and followers to vote for a white man, Biden, at the polls next month stating, “We don’t have no choice (sic). You can say what you want about Biden… but we got to get him in office and then hold him accountable.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

