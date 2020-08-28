 Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album - Noise11.com
Diesel at Red Hot Summer

Diesel at Red Hot Summer Ballarat 2019 photo Noise11.com

Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2020

in News

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

In his Noise11.com interview Diesel said, “The things I write about in the song I try and get everything that is nostalgic and impacts me and gets my mind ticking. The sights and the smells. That time of day as a kid and you go past peoples houses and your hear their music and smell their dinner they are cooking. It was interesting and alluring. The close proximity of people together like that. They have made their domains but they are right next door and are really specific that it their piece of the heaven. You can have a house that is really dilapidated right next to one with beautifully manicured lawns and birdbaths, the ornaments that people put. It’s that pride. People can laugh at it and think ‘why are we doing this’ but we have been doing it for a long, long time. Whether it’s a mud hut or a three-story McMansion it’s what we do”.

He says the word ‘suburbian’ is often used as a slur. “Suburbia as a term has always been such a derogatory term,” Diesel says. “They want to vomit when they say that work. That’s where the title comes from. The joining of a word always used in a romantic way ‘sunset’ and then ‘suburbia’ ‘Sunset Suburbia’. It jars. That’s what I was hoping for. Everyone is entitled to a glass of chardonnay in their backyard even if it has a train overpass going over it”.

Watch the complete Noise11.com interview with Mark Lizotte aka Diesel here:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John ‘Chart Music Isn’t Real Music’

Elton John has deplored the current state of the music industry, professing he isn't a fan of modern pop.

3 days ago
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman Wants To Perform On Mars

Rick Wakeman's latest LP, 'The Red Planet', is a concept record about the planet and though he's looking forward to performing it at Starmus, Brian May and scientist Garik Israelian's biannual festival of music and symposiums, he's also worried about social distancing measures still being in place, so has a unique promotional idea in mind.

4 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Whoosh Was Designed As The Last Deep Purple Album

When Deep Purple entered the studio to start work on their new album ‘Whoosh’ they expected it would be their last. A world tour would have taken the historic band through until the end of 2021 at which point Roger Glover, Ian Gillian and Ian Paice would all be in there mid 70s.

4 days ago
Tom Petty
Tom Petty’s Solo Album ‘Wildflowers’ Expanded with ‘All The Rest’

Tom Petty’s 1994 solo album ‘Wildflowers’ will become ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’ in October.

4 days ago
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Perform Their 100th Lockdown Song

Since Lockdown Jimmy and Jane Barnes and the Barnes family have been entertaining us all daily with a song. Last night they hit the 100 song milestone.

4 days ago
Patti Smith performs Horses at Hamer Hall in Melbourne on Sunday 16 April 2017
Patti Smith Talks Songwriting

Patti Smith says she admires the people who can combine "poetic elements" with melodies that find the formula to mainstream pop success.

6 days ago
Jack Sherman
Early Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Jack Sherman Dead at 64

Jack Sherman, an early guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers has died at age 64.

7 days ago