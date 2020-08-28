Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

In his Noise11.com interview Diesel said, “The things I write about in the song I try and get everything that is nostalgic and impacts me and gets my mind ticking. The sights and the smells. That time of day as a kid and you go past peoples houses and your hear their music and smell their dinner they are cooking. It was interesting and alluring. The close proximity of people together like that. They have made their domains but they are right next door and are really specific that it their piece of the heaven. You can have a house that is really dilapidated right next to one with beautifully manicured lawns and birdbaths, the ornaments that people put. It’s that pride. People can laugh at it and think ‘why are we doing this’ but we have been doing it for a long, long time. Whether it’s a mud hut or a three-story McMansion it’s what we do”.

He says the word ‘suburbian’ is often used as a slur. “Suburbia as a term has always been such a derogatory term,” Diesel says. “They want to vomit when they say that work. That’s where the title comes from. The joining of a word always used in a romantic way ‘sunset’ and then ‘suburbia’ ‘Sunset Suburbia’. It jars. That’s what I was hoping for. Everyone is entitled to a glass of chardonnay in their backyard even if it has a train overpass going over it”.

Watch the complete Noise11.com interview with Mark Lizotte aka Diesel here:



