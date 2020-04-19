Vika & Linda Bull presented their fifth edition of the Sunday Sessions with special guest Diesel.

Vika, Linda and Diesel performed the Gospel classic ‘Wade In The Water’.

‘Wade In The Water’ was first heard in 1901 in ‘New Jubilee Songs as Sung by the Fisk Jubilee Singer’ featuring John Wesley Work II and his brother Frederick J. Work. The first known record was in 1925 by Sunset Four Jubilee Singers.

Vika & Linda have been performing their Sunday SingSong from Melbourne during Corona lockdown every Sunday morning at 11am (EST).

Check it all out here-

https://www.facebook.com/vikaandlindabull/

