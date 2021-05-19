 Diesel’s New Song ‘Six Steel Strings’ Is A Ross Wilson Song - Noise11.com
Diesel at Red Hot Summer

Diesel at Red Hot Summer Ballarat 2019 photo Noise11.com

Diesel’s New Song ‘Six Steel Strings’ Is A Ross Wilson Song

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2021

in News

If you think that new Diesel song has a bit of a Daddy Cool feel to it then you would be right. Diesel co-wrote ‘Six Steel Strings’ 30 years ago with Daddy Cool/Mondo Rock legend Ross Wilson.

“It was 1991”, says Diesel, “I think Ross (Wilson) saw me as a young bluesman in a long tradition. He asked about my background and put details into the lyrics, a tongue-in-cheek take on my life story in demo form that we knocked up together in an hour. It was only rediscovered when he moved house last year, and the timing couldn’t have been better because it’s such a perfect fit.”

On 16 July, Diesel will release a brand new album ‘Alone With Blues’. The new record comes less than a year after ‘Sunset Suburbia’.

‘Alone With Blues’ follows the losses of great friends Michael Gudinski and Chris Wilson. “I put a lot of effort into my harmonica playing on this record”, says Diesel, “Chris pushed me to play more harp, which was difficult when I was standing next to him, y’know? But he was always encouraging so what I play on this record, I play for Chris and for Michael Gudinski too, he’s the one that put Chris and I together in the first place.”

‘Alone With Blues’ will be released on 16 July 2021.

Alone With Blues tracklisting:
1. I’m Satisfied
2. Shame, Shame, Shame
3. Lost And Lookin’
4. Hoochie Coochie Man
5. I Can’t Quit You Baby
6. Boogie Chillen
7. Six Steel Strings
8. All Your Love
9. Work Song
10. Mirror Blues
11. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

Diesel – Greatest Hits / Alone With Blues tour

Friday 16 July
The Factory Theatre | Marrickville, NSW

Saturday 17 July
Penrith Panthers – Evan Theatre | Penrith, NSW

Friday 30 July
Canberra Theatre Centre – The Playhouse | Canberra, ACT

Saturday 31 July
Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre | Wagga Wagga, NSW

Friday 6 August
Capitol Theatre | Tamworth, NSW

Saturday 7 August
Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre | Dubbo, NSW

Friday 13 August
The Byron Theatre | Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday 14 August
Jetty Memorial Theatre | Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday 20 August
Griffith Regional Theatre | Griffith, NSW

Saturday 21 August
Albury Entertainment Centre | Albury, NSW

Friday 10 September
Laycock Street Community Theatre | Gosford, NSW

Saturday 11 September
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

Friday 17 September
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre | Bathurst, NSW

Saturday 18 September
Blue Mountains Theatre | Springwood, NSW

