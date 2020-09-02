 DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49 - Noise11.com
Erick Morillo

Erick Morillo

DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2020

in News

Erick Morillo, best known for the hit song ‘I Like To Move It’, has been found dead in Miami. He was 49.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Morillo rose to fame as Reel 2 Real with ‘I Like To Move It’ (with the Mad Stuntman) in 1993. He song reached no 6 in Australia, no 5 in the USA and no 89 in the USA.

‘I Like To Move It’ was used in the 2005 movie ‘Madagascar’ as performed by Sacha Baron Cohen but produced by Morillo.

Reel 2 Real’s other hit was ‘Go On Move’, also in 1993.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ben Harper
Ben Harper To Release Lap Steel Guitar Album

Ben Harper’s next album will be the solo work ‘Winter Is For Lovers’, featuring 15 songs performed on Ben’s Monteleone lap steel guitar.

8 hours ago
Luka Bloom
65 Year Old Luka Bloom Reflects On 23 Year Old Barry Moore

Irish singer songwriter legend Luka Bloom recorded his first three albums under his real name, Barry Moore. 65-year old Luka doesn’t care too much for who 23 year-old Barry was.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Is England’s Best Selling Britpop Song

Oasis were crowned the Kings of Britpop on Bank Holiday Monday on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds as Britpop Top 50 with Jo Whiley counted down the UK’s 50 best-selling Britpop songs of the 90s.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Liam Gallagher, Stormzy To Play Reading and Leeds Festival

The annual Reading and Leeds music festival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now been confirmed the event - which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend in both Reading and Leeds simultaneously - will be going ahead next year, with a host of big names already on the bill.

2 days ago
Cher
Cher Weighs In On Britney Spears Legal Woes

Cher has taken to Twitter to accuse the people behind Britney Spears' conservatorship of treating Britney like a 'cash cow'.

2 days ago
Evanescence
Voice from the Stone Director Creates New Evanescence Video

The director behind ‘Use My Voice’ the new video for Evanescence, is Eric D Howell, who has worked on ‘Voice From The Stone’.

2 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

5 days ago