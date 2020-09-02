DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

Erick Morillo, best known for the hit song ‘I Like To Move It’, has been found dead in Miami. He was 49.
A cause of death has not been announced.
Morillo rose to fame as Reel 2 Real with ‘I Like To Move It’ (with the Mad Stuntman) in 1993. He song reached no 6 in Australia, no 5 in the USA and no 89 in the USA.
‘I Like To Move It’ was used in the 2005 movie ‘Madagascar’ as performed by Sacha Baron Cohen but produced by Morillo.
Reel 2 Real’s other hit was ‘Go On Move’, also in 1993.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook