 DJ Erick Morillo Cause of Death Confirmed - Noise11.com
Erick Morillo

Erick Morillo

DJ Erick Morillo Cause of Death Confirmed

by Music-News.com on November 18, 2020

in News

Music producer and DJ Erick Morillo died from “acute ketamine toxicity”, according to a new report from the Miami-Dade medical examiner.

The 49-year-old house music icon was found dead in Miami Beach, Florida on 1 September, less than a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Local police officials confirmed there were no apparent signs of foul play, and now the official cause of death has been determined by the coroner.

Over the summer, Morillo was under investigation after facing sexual battery allegations from a fellow DJ, and he was arrested in early August after turning himself in. The reported incident took place in December and revolved around a woman who claimed she had been raped at his home.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda
Vika & Linda’s 1994 Debut Now On Vinyl For The First Time

The debut album out of 1994 from Vika & Linda is getting its first vinyl release late November.

20 hours ago
Damian Cowell
Damian Cowell, That Guy From TISM, Has A New Project

Damian Cowell, the artist formerly known as the drummer from TISM, is working on an adventurous new project that includes a double concept album and a web series and he has taken to Pozible to fund it.

1 day ago
Erykah Badu, Noise11, Photo
Erykah Badu Received Conflicting Covid Results

Erykah Badu was left puzzled by the inconsistent results she received after taking two Covid-19 tests.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Prepares for Christmas Special

Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special.

5 days ago
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Marilyn Manson Addresses Evan Rachel Wood Controversy

Marilyn Manson's team have responded to a series of questions about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and the allegations of abuse she made against an unnamed ex.

5 days ago
Alice Cooper Pays Homage To Hometown With ‘Detroit Stories’

Alice Cooper will pay tribute to his hometown of Detroit on his next album ‘Detroit Stories’.

6 days ago
System of a Down
System of a Down Raise $600,000 For Armenia Fund

System of a Down have sent a message to fans after raises $600,000 for Artsakh via the Armenia Fund.

6 days ago