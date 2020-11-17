DJ Erick Morillo Cause of Death Confirmed - Noise11.com

Music producer and DJ Erick Morillo died from “acute ketamine toxicity”, according to a new report from the Miami-Dade medical examiner.

The 49-year-old house music icon was found dead in Miami Beach, Florida on 1 September, less than a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Local police officials confirmed there were no apparent signs of foul play, and now the official cause of death has been determined by the coroner.

Over the summer, Morillo was under investigation after facing sexual battery allegations from a fellow DJ, and he was arrested in early August after turning himself in. The reported incident took place in December and revolved around a woman who claimed she had been raped at his home.

