Dog Trumpet Release A Powerful Protest Song for Today ‘Fucking Idiots’ - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet have addressed the madness of society today in one of the most powerful protest songs you will hear in a long time called ‘Fucking Idiots’.

I had a preview of the new Dog Trumpet song earlier this week. Potent protest songs are rare these days. This one is up there with the great Neil Young, John Fogerty, John Lennon, Bob Dylan and Midnight Oil music commentary of the times.

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa are speaking very much to today’s political climate and the madness of what society accepts as normal.

‘Fucking Idiots’ previews ‘Shadowland’, a new album for Dog Trumpet due later this year. Dog Trumpet ask, “What the fuck are you doing now?. Why does our species have such a seemingly insane capacity for stupid, cruel, self-destructive and violent behaviour. If aliens are keeping an eye on us, they must be worried, thinking how ridiculous it is that we still have nation states with vast armies and arsenals on a world that is now seriously polluted and destabilized”.

The last Dog Trumpet album was ‘Great South Road’ in May 2020.

