Dog Trumpet To Stream The Launch Of ‘Great South Road’ On Facebook Saturday

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa, aka Dog Trumpet, will perform live on Facebook this Saturday night for the launch of their new album ‘Great South Road’.

‘Great South Road’ is the 7th album for Dog Trumpet and comes seven years after the last album ‘Medicated Spirits’.

Pete and Reg formed Dog Trumpet in 1990 while their ‘day job’ Mental As Anything took a break after the release of the Mentals 1989 album ‘Cyclone Raymond’. The Mentals would not return to active duty until 1995 for ‘Liar Liar Pants On Fire’.

Dog Trumpet then released a second album ‘Suitcase’ in 1996. In 2000, Reg decided to step aside from The Mentals to concentrate of his flourishing art career. Pete left soon after and Dog Trumpet became their musical centre ever since.

Dog Trumpet’s Great South Road’ was released today. Find it here or stream it here.

