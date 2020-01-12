Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 Musical Is Coming To Melbourne

Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5 The Musical’ will head to Melbourne in July following its Sydney season.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing this show to Melbourne after it’s Sydney premiere,” said Dolly Parton in a statement. “The response from the West End to 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL has been incredible. I can’t wait for more people throughout Australia to have a toe tappin’ good time to the songs they love in a story they know.”

‘9 To 5 The Musical’ stars Caroline O’Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide and Erin Clare. The musical started in London in January 2019. It is based on the 1980 movie of the same name starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

It’s the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their egotistical, sexist boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

SEASON DETAILS

SYDNEY

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season From 21 April 2020

Performance Times Wed-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 12+ call 1300 889 278

MELBOURNE

Venue Her Majesty’s Theatre

Season From July 2020

Waitlist at 9to5themusical.com.au – GP tickets on sale 14 February

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments