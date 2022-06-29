 Don McLean ‘American Pie’ Given An Electro Make-Over - Noise11.com
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean ‘American Pie’ Given An Electro Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2022

in News

Australia’s L’Tric has given the Don McLean classic ‘American Pie’ a 50th anniversary make-over.

‘American Pie’ is included in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as ‘culturally, historically, or artistically significant’.

‘American Pie’ has been covered by Madonna, Garth Brooks and Weird Al. There is also a children’s book version and a new documentary ‘The Day The Music Died – The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie’ coming.

L’Tric aka Sgt Slick aka Andy Ramanauskas is from Melbourne, Australia.

In 2001 he received an ARIA Award nomination for ‘Let It Ride’.

In 2020 he released his cover of ABBA’s ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don McLean American Pie
Don McLean ‘American Pie’ Album Turns 50

Don McLean’s iconic ‘American Pie’ album was released on 24 October 1971.

October 25, 2021
Don McLean, Noise11, photo
Don McLean Australian Tour Set For August

Singer songwriter Don McLean will return to Australia for a national tour in August.

April 16, 2013
Don McLean, Noise11, photo
Don McLean Considering Retirement

Following the release of a documentary, ‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean considers hanging up his boots.

March 19, 2012