Don McLean To Bring American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour To Australia - Noise11.com

Don McLean 50th Anniversary American Pie tour will come to Australia in 2023 for a run of 19 dates.

The song ‘American Pie’, released in 1971, told the story of the history of rock and roll to the time. The lyric “the day the music died” refers to the 1959 plane crash which killed rock and roll legends Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. The song also references The Beatles, The Stones and Dylan as it flows down the timeline of the 60s.

The ‘American Pie’ album was released on 24 October, 1971. It was a number one album in both Australia and the USA.

The other major hit from the album was ‘Vincent’, a song about Vincent Van Gogh.

“I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band,” says Don McLean. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating. We’ll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane

Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra

Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast

Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra

Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville

Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney

Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart

Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

