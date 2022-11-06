 Don McLean To Bring American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour To Australia - Noise11.com
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean To Bring American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2022

in News

Don McLean 50th Anniversary American Pie tour will come to Australia in 2023 for a run of 19 dates.

The song ‘American Pie’, released in 1971, told the story of the history of rock and roll to the time. The lyric “the day the music died” refers to the 1959 plane crash which killed rock and roll legends Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. The song also references The Beatles, The Stones and Dylan as it flows down the timeline of the 60s.

The ‘American Pie’ album was released on 24 October, 1971. It was a number one album in both Australia and the USA.

The other major hit from the album was ‘Vincent’, a song about Vincent Van Gogh.

“I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band,” says Don McLean. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating. We’ll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

Tickets on sale Friday 11TH November at 9.00am local time
Tickets are available at:
www.oneworldentertainment.com.au

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane
Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra
Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast
Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth
Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle
Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra
Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood
Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney
Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart
Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston
Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne
Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

Noise11.com

